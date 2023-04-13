Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE GBX opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

