Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $100.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MOS. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 224,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 101.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

