CIBC Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Neutral

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRETF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.