Stifel Nicolaus Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $182.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $142.84 on Thursday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 23.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $656,227.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,805,153.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,733 shares of company stock worth $1,229,101. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

