Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYMGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PLYM opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $887.28 million, a PE ratio of -30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.