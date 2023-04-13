Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of PLYM opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $887.28 million, a PE ratio of -30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
