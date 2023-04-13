V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Edward Jones

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

