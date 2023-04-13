Susquehanna Lowers National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Neutral

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut National Instruments to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Up 9.7 %

NATI stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 59.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $15,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.