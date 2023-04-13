Morgan Stanley Trims DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price to $25.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

DLocal stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. grew its position in DLocal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 57,660,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,778,000 after purchasing an additional 349,827 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,327 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

