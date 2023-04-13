Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $96.49 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after buying an additional 335,724 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,502,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

