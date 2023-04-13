Bank of America Cuts NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $59.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

NEP opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

