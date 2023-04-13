Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of BX stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares valued at $1,735,265,267. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

