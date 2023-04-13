DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in DraftKings by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 154.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

