Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $260.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.20 and a 200 day moving average of $301.69. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

