Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

