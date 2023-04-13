Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 5,324 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,937,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,665,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after buying an additional 80,326 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.83. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.