iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 355,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 50,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $247.62 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.80 and a 200-day moving average of $247.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

