Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 26.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

Synopsys stock opened at $376.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.