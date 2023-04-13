Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,122,000 after purchasing an additional 693,533 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.