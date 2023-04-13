Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $153.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average is $151.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

