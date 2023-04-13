Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,511 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,940,297. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EW opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EW. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

