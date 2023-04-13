Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Perma-Pipe International were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

