Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 176 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after buying an additional 200,352 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 145,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,389,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $246.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average of $217.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

