Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after acquiring an additional 307,993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $55,307,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

