Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,125.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 257,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

