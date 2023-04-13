American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.