Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

