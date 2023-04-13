Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $471.43 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $529.61. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.64, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.43.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

