Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 8,246 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 87,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,537 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

