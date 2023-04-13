Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,839 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

