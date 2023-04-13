Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 578.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,478 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BST. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BST opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.