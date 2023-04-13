DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,480 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of DuPont de Nemours worth $96,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

