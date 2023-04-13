207 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNV opened at $155.27 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $168.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

