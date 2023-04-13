Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $582,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,845 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $53,954,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $343.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $567.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.77.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.