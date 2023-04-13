207 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $155.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $168.59.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

