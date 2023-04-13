Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 30 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $343.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $567.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.77.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

