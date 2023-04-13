Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $162.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $192.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $364.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

