Concord Wealth Partners Invests $67,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 831 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

