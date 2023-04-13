The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Shares of HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

