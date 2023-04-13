Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

