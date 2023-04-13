Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $711,000 Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIZD opened at $14.34 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $531.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

