Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283,166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Edison International worth $102,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Edison International by 110.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 30.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

