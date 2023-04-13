IFG Advisory LLC Sells 135 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $237.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.