IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

