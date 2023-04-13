First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,555,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 353,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 225,739 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FMB stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.