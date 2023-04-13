Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

