Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $201.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

