Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $433,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

