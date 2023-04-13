Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VXF stock opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

