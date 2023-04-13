Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

