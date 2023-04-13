Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $313.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

